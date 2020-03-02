March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Concert about love

By Eleni Philippou00

Love and the roller-coaster of feelings that come with it is the focus of many songs and compositions. In Greek agapi and erotas are words for different types of love. Music can be a powerful translation of love and that is exactly the theme of an upcoming concert in Limassol.

Agapi and Erotas is a performance dedicated to opera and musicals at the Pattihio Theatre Stage on Wednesday. Well-known Cypriot soprano Maria Papaioannou, Italian tenor Fulvio Oberto under the guidance and directorial mastery of stage director Paolo Baiocco, will present the most beautiful stories, arias and duets from the masterpieces of opera. The concert will also touch on famous musicals like The Merry Widow, West Side Story and the Phantom of the Opera.

Six Cypriot musicians along with pianist and orchestrator Neoklis Neofitides, the first violin of the Cyprus Symphonic Orchestra Nicos Pittas, Cypriot actor Haris Aristidou, Irene Cacoyanni, Nikos Mylonas and the Choir Venere will perform together.

 

Agapi and Erotas

Concert about love with popular works from opera and musicals. March 4. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15



