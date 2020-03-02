March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM speaks with Greek counterpart about migrant crisis

By Peter Michael00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides spoke with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Monday and expressed Cyprus’ support for Athens as it faces an ongoing migrant crisis on its borders.

Christodoulides said on social media that Cyprus fully supports Greece, and the decisions of the authorities.

“The situation on the Greek borders, land and sea, is deeply concerning.  European solidarity needs to extend past words.  The EU’s credibility is at stake,” he said

Cyprus like Greece has been dealing with an influx of migrants, with the latest group being found wandering Athienou village after crossing from the north on Saturday.



