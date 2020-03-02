March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Getting to know successful business stories

By Eleni Philippou00

There is so much that goes into running a successful business and for those only getting their feet wet knowing what makes a thriving business is key. An upcoming event by JCI Nicosia on Wednesday will look at some success stories.

In their second Business Success Stories event, JCI Nicosia has invited businessmen and women of the Cypriot market that have made it to share their ideas and secrets of how they earned success and became pioneers in their field.

Held at the head offices of Hellenic Bank, the round-table discussion will include talks by Panagiotis Papafilippou, Alexandros Agkastinioti – assistant director of Vitatrace – and Despoina Panagiotou Theodosiou – CO-CEO of Tototheo Maritime and president of WISTA International.

Attendance is free, all you need to do is register via a link on the Facebook event (Business Success Stories #2). After the discussion which will be led by journalist Andri Daniil, a cocktail reception will follow for a chance to get to know and meet the speakers and successful businesspeople and JCI Nicosia.

 

Business Success Stories #2

Round-table discussion with successful businesses of the Cypriot market. March 4. Hellenic Bank head offices, Nicosia. 6pm-8.30pm. Free



