Launch of photography competition: Apollon International Photo Competition for Teenagers

Broadcaster Saskia Constantinou is celebrating her 20-year broadcasting career at the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation with the launch of the Apollon International Photo Competition for Teenagers.

“I’ve always loved travelling and photography and thought this would be the ideal way to celebrate this journey in broadcasting,” says Saskia. “In my programme SaskiaUnreserved for RIK Classic, I have covered many social, environmental, educational and philosophical issues. Most, if not all of my guests continually stress the importance of our youth and education as the only way forward. Teenagers are of course our future leaders – they see things in a different way and we have a lot to learn from them. Hence, the concept of a Photo Competition for them, and because I’ve always had a rather global approach to things, made it open internationally.”

The competition, which launched in November of last year, is open to all teenagers, from 13 to 19 years old and is themed Embracing Diversity.

As Saskia explains, “In this very troubled world, we need to try and see things from a more positive perspective. Our youth I believe, are confident and less jaded in their outlook. The theme is intentionally very broad for this first competition, in order to give as many as possible the opportunity to participate. The other aspect I’ve taken into consideration is not to restrict it to cameras, but to include mobile technology.”

Judges hail from around the world and include Alejandro Loar (Holland), Ina Kritiotis (Germany), Andrea Christofi (Switzerland), Jane Harries (United Kingdom), Helen Mann (South Africa), Yeliz Shukri (Australia), Alexandros Ioannou Peletie (Greece) and Christoforos Larkos and Elli Lestas from Cyprus.

None of the contestants are identified to the judges, and the winning photos are taken from an aggregate of the judges’ marks.

An important aspect of a photographic competition is the opportunity to display and exhibit the work, something for which Saskia is very grateful for Anna Georghallides and the ELAFI Animal Welfare Awards. The photos will be displayed at the red-carpet award event on Thursday, May 28 at the St Raphael Resort.

Photos can include animal and environment issues. All teenagers between the age of 13 and 19 can participate, given that the submitted photographs are taken after November 15, 2019.

The Cash Prizes of €300 (First Prize), €200 (Second Prize) and €100 (Third Prize) will be handed out during the Award Ceremony. “I would like to encourage all teenagers to participate and be part of the change we want to see in the world.” The application is online and available from www.saskiaconstantinou.com. Send your submissions by April 20, 2020.

Embracing Diversity

