March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Limassol man held for allegedly assaulting his mother

By Gina Agapiou00

A 34-year-old man is being held in Limassol for allegedly stabbing his mother with a pocketknife in Limassol.

The woman, 53, was hospitalised at Limassol General.

Reports said the mother, who was driving, and the suspect, were in the car together and he asked her to stop.

He got out of the car and dragged her out of the passenger seat and began attacking her, the reports said.

He allegedly stabbed and beat her, causing facial and neck injuries before fleeing.

Police arrested him later with the pocketknife still in his possession.



