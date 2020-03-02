March 2, 2020

Moderate temperatures bring people out for traditional Green Monday fare

Many took advantage of the mild, sunny weather on Green Monday to take to the fields and the beaches.

This led to traffic congestions on streets leading to mountains areas but it was also expected to caused problems later in the day when most return to their homes either from long weekends or day trips.

Police said on Monday the road between Nicosia and Troodos near Akaki was congested around lunch time due to large number of excursionists.

Municipalities and communities organised events with traditional music, dances and games in all areas.

Some supermarkets and fruit and vegetable shops opted to open on Monday until noon for last-minute shopping to buy items related to the Green Monday Lenten meal marking the beginning of Orthodox lent before Easter.

Bakeries also were very busy in the morning with many people buying the traditional lagana bread and desserts. The Green Monday table usually consists of beans, shellfish, tarama dip, lots of vegetables, but also wine.

Many, who chose to stay at home set tables outside enjoying the sun. Temperatures on Monday were expected to rise to 21C inland, around 19C in the coastal areas and 13C in the higher mountainous areas.

Children and adults took to fields and open-air areas to fly kites which is customary on Green Monday.

In Paphos, winter swimmers started set up barbecues at the municipal baths beach to grill seafood, after a swim in the sea.



