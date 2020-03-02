March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist injured in SBA

By Gina Agapiou00
Larnaca hospital (Photo: CNA)

A young motorcyclist has been hospitalised in serious condition after a head-on collision with a car in the British base are of Dhekelia area on Monday.

The accident occurred around 10.30am on the main road in Dasaki Achnas, a spokesperson from the sovereign base areas told Cyprus Mail.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transported the motorbike driver to Larnaca general.

The man is said to be about 27 or 28 years old and suffered a leg and shoulder injury.

Sovereign base areas police closed the main Achnas road to investigating the scene further.



