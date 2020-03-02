March 2, 2020

Our blunders are incomprehensible to anyone who has a modicum of common sense

Famagusta, in the absence of a comprehensive settlement is lost for ever to the GCs.

Thank you Mr Rolandis for your wise article and your attempt to safeguard at the eleventh hour what has been left.

Our repetitive blunders for seven decades, the starting point being the reckless rejection of the Winster’s plan in 1948, which would have led to a bloodless independence, are incomprehensible to anyone who has a modicum of common sense and a basic understanding of geopolitics. Unless we accept that our leaders have always been governed by the death drive…

If your proposal for the distribution of the hydrocarbon wealth had been taken into account, the Turkish drilling ships wouldn’t be invading today the Cypriot EEZ. If Turkey had been included in the East Mediterranean energy plans, via the solution of the Cyprus problem, the memorandum signed with Libya might have been averted.

The moratorium, combined with intensive negotiations with a view to reaching a solution is the only way out, although i doubt that Turkey would accept this proposal now.

Famagusta, in the absence of a comprehensive settlement is lost for ever to the GCs. It will be progressively colonised by the Turks who are already trying to give a veneer of legitimation to their action by impertinently contending that we Famagustans were given gratis the Evkafian properties by the British.. ‘thieves’ Mr Tatar calls us as if our parents, great grandparents and all our ancestors had been lying in the sun, doing nothing and producing nothing.

I’m afraid you’ll be again the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. If we don’t wake up to reality and its dangers, we risk facing a greater disaster than the one we have already experienced.

