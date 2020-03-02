March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remand for 35-year-old in missing man case

By Gina Agapiou00

A 35-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Monday in connection with the disappearance of another man, and conspiracy to kidnap and murder.

The man was arrested over the disappearance of a 31-year-old Cypriot resident Ahmed Zaidan who was reported missing from his home in Limassol on February 14.

The suspect insists he is innocent and is friends with the missing man.

Before his disappearance, Zaidan had expressed fears for his life to people close to him, media reported on Monday.

It has been said Zaidan disappeared after he went to a pre-arranged rendezvous, suspected to have been staged in order to kidnap him.

Police are also looking for 30-year-old Mohammed Shafeeq Mohammed Mohammed in connection with the same case.



