March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three more people being tested for Covid-19 in Limassol

By Evie Andreou00
Photo: CNA

An Asian man who may have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while in Milan, Italy is at the Limassol general hospital for monitoring, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

Two other people who have come in contact with him have been isolated. All three are being monitored pending their test results for Covid 19.

The man returned to Cyprus last week after spending a month in Milan and it was possible he may have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while he was there, the minister said.

After returning to Cyprus he isolated himself and was taking precautionary measures but after developing a fever decided to go to the hospital.

He has now been admitted to the Limassol hospital’s negative pressure room, the minister said.

 



Related posts

EU ministers to discuss coronavirus as concerns mount in Europe

Reuters News Service

Two footie fans arrested after entering pitch, injuring guards

Gina Agapiou

Aerial spraying against mosquitos at salt lake on Wednesday

Gina Agapiou

Child dies, 1,000 migrants reach Greek islands from Turkey (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Two arrested for using fake travel documents

Gina Agapiou

Eight-day remand in child pornography case (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign