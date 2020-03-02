March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested for using fake travel documents

By Gina Agapiou00

Two people were arrested late Sunday after attempting to depart from Paphos airport with fake documents.

Police arrested the two suspects, aged 20 and 22 at 8.30pm when they tried to travel with fake Belgian travel documents.

In their statements to police, the suspects admitted they purchased the fake documents for €500 each from Lebanon, reports said.



