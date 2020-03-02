March 2, 2020

Two footie fans arrested after entering pitch, injuring guards

By Gina Agapiou

Two men were arrested on Sunday evening in connection with football violence during the Anorthosis-Aek match in Larnaca.

Two Aek fans aged 36 and 25 allegedly injured security guards while celebrating their first score against the opposing team, police said on Monday.

According to police, an Aek fan left his seat and entered the football pitch when his team scored against Anorthosis in the first half of the match in Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca.

Stadium’s security ran after him but the man managed to escape back to the seating area with the help of other Aek fans.

Security camera footage identified the two suspects who during the incident injured members of the security team, said police.



