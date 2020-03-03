1st Cyprus Workshop for the future of the Investment Programme by the Investment Migration Council

The Investment Migration Council (IMC) organises the 1st Cyprus Workshop entitled “Looking Ahead – the Future of the Cyprus Investment Programme” that will take place on the 5th of March at Amathus Beach Hotel, Limassol.
The IMC is the worldwide association for investor migration and citizenship-by-investment, representing leading stakeholders in the field. Based in Geneva, with representation in New York, London, the Caribbean and Hong Kong, the IMC, a non-profit organisation, helps to enhance public understanding in this area, promotes education and sets high professional and ethical standards among its members.
Bruno L’ecuyer, Chief Executive of the IMC, keynote speaker at the workshop, commented: “The IMC sets the standards on a global level and interacts with other professional associations, governments and international organisations in relation to investment migration. Through this workshop, we wish to explore more and in accordance educate the migration sector professionals and the wider public about Investment Migration, key updates, current status and trends in the industry.”
This half-day workshop brings together key industry stakeholders and covers a variety of highly topical subject matters which are of interest to the relevant academic, professional and government community. The workshop will present a roster of keynote speakers, individuals that are highly distinguished in their line of work, both in Cyprus and abroad. Topics such as the Cyprus Investment Programme and its impact on the economy, due diligence, the professionalism of the Investment Migration industry and many more, will presented at the workshop.
“Cyprus”, continued L’ecuyer, “has a very attractive Investment Programme for investors who are looking for a regional hub that links them with Europe, Asia and Africa, and it is highly competitive. We encourage all local professionals, directly or indirectly involved with the programme, to join us in this excellent opportunity to learn and network, exploring and setting the grounds for the future of the programme in Cyprus.”
For more information please visit: https://investmentmigration.org/workshops-cyprus/.