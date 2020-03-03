March 3, 2020

Around 100 asylum seekers gathered along Green Line, govt says

By Nick Theodoulou02
The buffer zone

There are about 100 people at the Green Line requesting political asylum, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said on Tuesday.

“We have also been informed of new migrant flows from Turkey,” Kousios said at a press conference.

It was not immediately clear where along the 180km buffer zone the asylum seekers were.

The government spokesman also said that President Nicos Anastasiades will to Greece’s Prime Kyriacos Mitsotakis on the phone about the migrant crisis on the Greek-Turkish border.

“If this is not handled as a European issue, then I do wonder where we will end up,” Kousios said. “It must be understood that Greece, Italy, Malta and Cyprus are the borders of the EU.”

More later



