Become a fat-burning machine

Over the past few years the weight-loss solution on everyone’s lips has been the Keto Diet, but to those in the know keto is more than just weight-loss, it is a lifestyle transformation that improves various health conditions with combating obesity a happy byproduct, as reported by celebrities all over the world.

The ketogenic diet, which is being championed here and in Greece by Keto & Organic Cyprus, has been around since the beginning of mankind, despite some believing it is a ‘new fad’. In the absence of carbohydrates – the body’s quickest source of fuel – the body enters a state of ketosis, which forces it to burn fat for energy instead, resulting in weight loss.

Studies have shown the ketogenic diet – a high fat, low carbohydrate and moderate protein way of eating – is highly-effective at tackling numerous health conditions, including reversing Type 2 Diabetes, treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and in reducing the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

But what it’s undoubtedly best-known for, is its ability to help people lose weight and support an active lifestyle. A-list celebrities including Oscar winning actress Halle Berry, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and new WBC world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury have all spoken openly about the positive impact the keto lifestyle has had on them.

Last summer, star of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney announced to her 86 million Instagram followers that “my body never looked better than when I did the keto diet” and recovering Type 2 diabetic 51-year old Halle Berry is a huge advocate of keto and credits it with helping her to reverse the condition.

Here in Cyprus, the Keto & Organic Cyprus team are personally tailoring seven-day meal plans to the specific lifestyles of clients all over the island with great success.

Director of Keto & Organic Cyprus Antonis Antoniades, who teamed up with founder of Nic’s Keto & Organic Nicolas Tzenios, has seen first-hand the positive impact it can have on lives.

“I began researching the keto diet for health issues of my own and a close friend of mine, who is now a member of our team, Andros Avraam, reversed his Type 2 diabetes by following our keto programme.

“Keto turns the body into a fat-burning machine because there are very few carbohydrates to use as an energy source.

“Not only do people lose weight and reverse numerous health conditions, they also get to enjoy some amazing foods, without those feelings of hunger that most calorie restricted diets come with,” he said.

Weight loss, better health and more energy, what more could you ask for? Now, even better, the answers are available to you here in Cyprus and are just a few clicks away.

