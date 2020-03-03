March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Belgian researchers make a cake with butter made from bugs

By Rumble00

Scientist Daylan Tzompa-Sose is one of a team of researchers at Belgium’s University of Ghent experimenting with larva fat to replace butter in cakes, cookies and waffles, saying deriving grease from insects is more sustainable than dairy production. Freddy Tennyson reports.



Related posts

Mind-blowing footage of a closeup of the Moon and Venus

Rumble

Coronavirus, inside a Canary Islands hotel lockdown

Rumble

Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant

Rumble

Top 10 strongest earthquakes caught on camera in 2019

CyprusMail

Large black bear roams streets of Monrovia, California

YouTube

How effective is social media at stopping coronavirus misinformation?

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign