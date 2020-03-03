March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat carrying migrants spotted off Famagusta

By George Psyllides00
File photo

A boat carrying more than 50 migrants has been spotted east of Cape Greco in the Famagusta area, police said on Tuesday.

Police said a 15-metre boat carrying over 50 migrants had been picked up by the radars five nautical miles east of Cape Greco.

Marine police patrol boats scrambled to the area and the boat is expected to be escorted to the Golden Coast fishing shelter in Protaras.



