El Al reportedly freezes flights to Cyprus

Israel’s El Al Airlines has cancelled flights to Cyprus due to lack of demand caused by the coronavirus, reports said.

According to reports in Israeli media, the airline said the route to Cyprus will be frozen due to lack of demand.

“Due to the special circumstances due to the coronavirus event, including the guidelines and recommendations of the Ministry of Health to the public, we are forced to make commercial adjustments on certain flights, and also offer alternatives on other flights. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” El Al was quoted as saying.

Along with destinations for which travel warnings had been issued, the airline also cancelled flights to European capitals such as London, Vienna, Frankfurt and Budapest.

 



