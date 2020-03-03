March 3, 2020

Eleftheria Arvanitaki returns to Cyprus

A big name in the Greek music scene, Eleftheria Arvanitaki has enjoyed a four-decade music career, popular with Cypriot audiences as well. This month she will return to the island for two concerts to celebrate 40 years of music and a new album.

“Undoubtedly one of the leading Greek singers with a huge range of interpretations reflected in her wide repertoire, she combines West and East with clear influences from Greek musical tradition,” say the concert organisers.

Last October Arvanitaki released an album entitled The Big Journeys (Ta Megala Taxidia) featuring nine songs to the music of Themis Karamouratides and the lyrics of Lyda Roumani, two music creators of the new generation Eleftheria has worked with in the past. The singer will present this new body of work in her performances in Cyprus on March 18 and 19, accompanied by Themis Karamouratides on stage.

The Strovolos Municipal Theatre will first host Arvanitaki on the 18th before she heads to Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol the following day. This series of performances is also being presented in Athens this month with the singer performing other songs from her music career, songs that didn’t make it onto her album and others she recorded collaborating with fellow musicians. Her repertoire will include songs that made it to TV, the cinema but also pieces of other beloved singers that Arvanitaki cherishes and enjoys performing live.

 

Eleftheria Arvanitaki

Popular Greek folk singer performs live. March 18. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. March 19. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 25-372855

 



