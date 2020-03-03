March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Friends of the Earth complains of carnival litter

By Gina Agapiou00

Limassol carnival is probably the dirtiest in the world, Friends of the Earth has said after the parade on Sunday.

Participants at the carnival left behind them a large number of beer and spray cans, plastic bottles, and snack wrappers to be collected by the municipality’s cleaning services.

The beginning of the parade was marked with the release of hundreds of balloons by the organisers, which “will soon return back to nature as waste”, the organisation said on their Facebook page.

“We want a more eco-friendly carnival,” the NGO demanded from the municipality.

Not enough bins were added along the four-kilometre route of the parade, and all the waste gathered on the streets will end up in the landfills, explained president of the organisation Anastasia Korae to Cyprus Mail.

Friends of the Earth also asked for the ban of all carnival sprays as they are flammable, a health and safety hazard and should not be sold to young children.



