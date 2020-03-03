March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gesy contributions to increase with March paycheques

By Nick Theodoulou00

Ahead of Gesy’s phase two rollout, contributions from most people to the programme will increase from the current 1.7 per cent to 2.65 per cent as of March 1.

From March a person earning €1,000 will have €26.50 taken from their monthly salary, instead of the current €17.

Employers will also have to contribute more, with payments rising from 1.85 per cent to 2.90 per cent.

The self-employed are among the highest contributors, as their payment will increase from 2.55 per cent to 4 per cent – the second highest out of any group.

The biggest spender and largest increase will come from the state, from 1.65 per cent to 4.7 per cent.

Phase two of Gesy is rolling out in about three months, on June 1, but payments towards it are being made in advance. Some observers have said they are seriously concerned over the state’s ability to provide the new healthcare, so payments are being made early to shore up Gesy’s finances.

The second phase of the public health service will include inpatient care which will be substantially more costly and burdensome, reflecting the increased contribution from earners.

Inpatient care requires vast resources and manpower to handle – as it covers procedures such as surgery, physiotherapy and clinical psychologists.

To handle the increased workload, the government is in negotiations with private hospitals and clinics to join forces.

In mid-February it was reported that 41 of the 75 private hospitals expressed interest in joining Gesy.

“It does not mean that all hospitals which expressed an interest would join Gesy,” said HIO Director Andreas Papaconstantinou. But he was optimistic that the necessary number of private-sector hospital beds would be secured.



