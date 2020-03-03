March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Legalisation of cannabis is the only sensible drug policy

By CM Reader's View00
Quote: “He stressed however that the THC can cause addiction and so it is necessary for the patient to be observed.”

This is utter nonsense and scientifically proven to be wrong! There is no physical addiction and there are no withdrawal symptoms whatsoever!

Furthermore there is NOT ONE case worldwide where THC has lead to the death of someone – quite unlike alcohol, which is a deadly, an addictive drug but nonetheless completely accepted and legal!

Also the ‘argument’ cannabis was a ‘gateway-drug’ to hard drugs like heroin etc. is nonsense. It is only a gateway-drug because cannabis users are forced into the same illegal circles where heroine dealers might offer their product. If cannabis could be sold at pharmacies with prove of age requirements (18+) there would simply be no connection beteween cannabis-users and the illegal drug market.

Even the USA has now mostly accepted cannabis as a recreational drug. The Netherlands, where cannabis is legal for decades, have not sunk into the abyss of a population constantly under the influence…

The legalisation of cannabis is the only sensible drug policy. Everything else is doomed to fail!

Cl

