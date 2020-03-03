Our View: Is there a plan to deal with economic fallout of corona virus?

WHILE the government, understandably, has focused its attention on dealing with possible cases of the coronavirus on the island and has taken a series of measures in preparation, it should also start to focus some attention managing the consequences of the outbreak on the economy.
The global economy has already been hit by the spread of the coronavirus across the world, affecting markets and giving rise to gloomy forecasts for 2020. Last week saw the biggest weekly fall in share prices – more than 10 per cent – since the global crisis of 2008. Global equity markets wiped out $7 trillion from the levels of February 19, with the US alone losing $4.3 trillion.
On Monday there were some gains in the markets after reports that central banks would lower interest rates in order to stimulate demand, but the future remains uncertain. The Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned that an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak could halve global economic growth this year and sink several countries into recession.
The OECD, which had forecast global economic growth of 2.9 per cent before the outbreak of the virus said it could fall to 1.5 per cent. In its worst-case scenario, financial markets could plunge by some 20 per cent. It also said that, the eurozone, which was already experiencing weak GDP growth, could slip into recession. Last week, meanwhile, the Air Transport Association estimated the cost to the global air industry from the coronavirus at $29.3 billion and this was based on the assumption that the centre of the crisis would remain in China.
In this environment of general uncertainty and gloomy forecasts, the finance ministry should be drafting some contingency plans for dealing with the adverse effects of a global economic slowdown that will also affect Cyprus. The tourism industry will almost certainly be hit, especially if the worldwide spread of the disease continues for a month or two. The current situation does not encourage foreign travel and Cyprus could experience a significant drop in bookings once a coronavirus case is confirmed. A eurozone recession would make the situation worse.
If there is a significant drop in tourist arrivals, there will be job losses and government tax revenue would also take a hit, affecting its fiscal planning. Is there a plan for dealing with such a possibility or will we rely, as usual, on improvising policy at the last minute and increase government borrowing? We would not have to ask this question if the finance ministry made a habit of factoring in the possibility of external shocks to the economy when drafting the state budget, opting for caution instead of labouring under the illusion we would not be affected by outside factors.