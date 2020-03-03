March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos actively involved in sustainable growth in tourism

By Bejay Browne00
Paphos Harbour

The Paphos regional board of tourism recently attended a meeting in Spain aimed at actively fostering and supporting sustainable growth and competitiveness in the sector.

The purpose of the Sustain It project is to enhance the competitiveness of the sustainable tourism sector by developing and delivering innovative, concrete and actionable training to the sector’s operators, according to a spokesman.

Cyprus is one of six countries in a sustainable tourism innovative training project.

“Sustain It is co-funded by Erasmus+ and involves Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Iceland, Ireland and Spain,” he said.

The area of sustainable tourism needs to be strengthened to promote growth and competitiveness by enhancing European professionals’ skills and competencies to fully support employability in the European Union, he added.

The Paphos tourism board is the official body that represents all of the sectors involved in the tourism industry at a regional level, he said.

During the meeting, the participants discussed an overview of the training and tools available as well as the visibility and mainstreaming of the project.



