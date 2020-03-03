March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pedestrian hit by car in serious condition at Larnaca hospital

By Gina Agapiou00

A 22-year-old man has been hospitalised in a serious condition at Larnaca general hospital after he was hit by a car.

The young man was crossing a street off Grivas Digenis Avenue when a 25-year-old driver, turning into the road hit him.

An ambulance was called at around 9.15pm and took the injured man to Larnaca General.

He had suffered a facial injury and he was kept in for observation.

His condition is said to be serious but not life threatening.



