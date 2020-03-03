March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

The Icon Hunter honoured as Woman of the Year by US initiative

By Staff Reporter028
Tasoula Hadjitofi

The Pancyprian Women’s Initiative Network, a not for profit organisation based in the USA, will honour Tasoula Hadjitofi as a 2020 Woman of the Year at a New York dinner gala on Friday.

Author of The Icon Hunter, Hadjitofi will be honoured for her many accomplishments and the proceeds will go to her chosen charity: Walk of Truth.

Walk of Truth engages the public about the importance of protecting global heritage and organises debates about art trafficking and restitution, rallying governments, political leaders, legislatures, law enforcement, museums and cultural organisations for global unity in combatting art trafficking and protecting cultural heritage in areas of conflict.

 



Staff Reporter

