March 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The music that happens

By Eleni Philippou00

This March, the Edit Gallery in Limassol will present for the first time a solo show by Athens-based Cypriot contemporary artist Philippos Theodorides. The Music that Happens will bring together a new collection of Theodorides’ abstract paintings following his latest exhibition at the Zoumboulakis Gallery in Athens.

Rhythmicality is what Theodorides’ new paintings ooze thanks to their strong sense of repetition and intuitive musicality, as Kyriakos Spyrou explains in the exhibition’s catalogue text. “His painting is the result of intense expressionism, where gesture and composition are guided by instinct and spontaneous creativity.

“In the exhibition, The Music That Happens, the chaos of improvisation and the order of urbanity manage to coexist in a counterpoint of their own. Denser and bolder than previous bodies of work, the paintings at the exhibition constitute an expression of maturity and confidence, but without being complacent. Geometries, abstract volumes, wonderfully executed textures and sharp shapes (which could be fragments of street signs) create a condensed sensory continuum, where time, space and matter lose their hierarchy in order to be recomposed by the artist in the rhythm that feels right for him.”

Theodorides is Limassol-born and was educated in the UK. A painter and an illustrator by profession, he has collaborated with various galleries and magazines in the past. As an illustrator he won the State Illustration Award for Children’s Literature in 2014 and the EBGE price for a publicity illustration (Bold & Ogilvy & Mather) in 2016. He has presented solo shows in Athens and Cyprus and has participated in various group shows in Greece and abroad.

 

The Music That Happens

Solo show of new works by Philippos Theodorides. March 11-April 11. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7-10pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 3-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710

 



