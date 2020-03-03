March 3, 2020

Turkish Cypriots ban visitors from high-risk countries to prevent spread of Covid-19

By George Psyllides00

As part of measures against the spread of Covid-19, Turkish Cypriots will ban people from high-risk countries from entering the north, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to the Greek Cypriot head of the bicommunal technical committee on health, Turkish Cypriots informed them that they will stop letting in people from high-risk countries like China, Iran, Iraq, Italy, and South Korea.

Students from Iran who visited their country were not allowed to return, Leonidas Phylactou said after a meeting of the committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Phylactou said they were also informed that people who travelled to the north from high-risk countries through Turkey were not allowed entry and were turned back.

Phylactou said Turkish Cypriot members of the committee expressed disappointment with the government decision to temporarily shut down four crossing points to the north.

He said they explained the reason behind the closures, arguing it was a measure to protect the entire population of the island.

The two sides will be in touch and whenever necessary the committee will convene again.



