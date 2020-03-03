March 3, 2020

Works to begin on Nicosia moat bridge Wednesday

By Nick Theodoulou00
Plan for the Doros Loizou bridge

The Doros Loizou bridge connecting Stasinou Avenue and Oxi roundabout will undergo renovation, fitting a path underneath the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

Work is due to begin on Wednesday and is expected to last four months.

Two zebra crossings will also be added, from the turning of Stasinou Avenue onto the bridge, and another at the end of the bridge just before the Oxi roundabout.

“The project is part of the wider planning of Nicosia’s Sustainable Urban Development Strategy,” the municipality announced. “The project will transform the perimeter of the walls and ditches into a green walkway.”

Upgrades made to the moats and bridge will connect Davila and Constanza bastions, accessible via a walkway and cycle path.

Half the bridge will be closed to traffic while works are ongoing, with one lane in each direction remaining open.



