March 4, 2020

Akel MEPs question Comission over crossing closures

By Evie Andreou00
European Flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters ahead of a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels

Akel MEPs Niyazi Kizilyurek and Giorgos Georgiou said Wednesday they have asked the European Commission on whether it was notified by the Republic of Cyprus about the decision to temporarily close four crossings to the north and what was its response.

The two MEPs said in a written statement that they submitted an urgent question to the European Commission on the closure of the four crossing points: Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Dherynia, and Lefka.

They said that the Republic unilaterally decided last Friday to temporarily close four crossing points as a measure against the spread of Covid-19, “which makes crossing very difficult and upsets the people, both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.”

Citing the Green Line Regulation’s terms under which persons and goods can cross between the two sides, the MEPs asked the Commission whether it had been notified about this decision, and if it examined “the compatibility of the decision to the letter and the spirit of the Regulation.”

The two MEPs also want to know what the Commission’s response was.

An EU official said Tuesday that the Commission has been notified by Cyprus of the temporary closure of four crossing points.

The official also said that the under the Green Line Regulation, the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus shall carry out checks on all persons crossing the Green Line with the aim, inter alia, of preventing any threat to public security or public policy.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the situation carefully to ensure that any temporary closures and the conduct of any health checks are proportionate and compatible with the Green Line Regulation,” the official said.

Akel has strongly criticised the government over its decision to close the crossings, disputing whether the move was solely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

 



