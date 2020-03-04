March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akinci will write to UN chief about closure of crossings

By Peter Michael00
Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Wednesday he would send a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the decision of the Greek Cypriot side to temporarily close four checkpoints to the north last Saturday.

After meeting with Unficyp head Elizabeth Spehar, Akinci said he expressed his concern to her over the decision, and he would contact the EU as well as the UN.

However, Akinci said on Wednesday the issue has been discussed at three meetings of the bicommunal committee of health, who have concluded the checkpoint closure was unwarranted, as there were no cases on Covid-19 in either the north of south of Cyprus.



