March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades calls Akinci over migrant issue

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday said he has conveyed to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci the Greek Cypriot side’s grave concern over the increasing flow of migrants to the Republic.

In a tweet, Anastasiades said he contacted Akinci and conveyed to him the Greek Cypriot side’s “grave concerns” over the “organised and increasing illegal flow of migrants to the Republic of Cyprus.”
He also said he stressed that measures to avert this phenomenon must be taken.

On Tuesday, Anastasiades said the flow of migrants from Turkey was concerning and, also citing the situation in Greece, suggested it could be a deliberate attempt to alter the demographic character of Cyprus.

During the day, 101 migrants arrived in Cyprus in a 15-metre boat, having sailed from Mersin, Turkey.

Earlier, the government claimed that around 100 people had crossed through the buffer zone to request asylum.



