March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Apoel fans march to Ledra crossing demand all checkpoints be closed

By Peter Michael00

Apoel fans, part of Pansyfi group, held a protest at the Ledra Street checkpoint on Wednesday night calling on the government to close all the crossings to the north.

Protesters held Greek flags, and a large banner, which said: ‘Yes to closing all the checkpoints’.

The group members also chanted slogans saying: ‘hands off the national guardsmen’ in reference to protests last week, when one soldier was knocked to the ground by protesters.

They also chanted ‘Turkish Cypriots are the sons of whores,’ and that Cyprus was being sold to Turkey.

Police were also present at the protest, to monitor the situation.



