March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business workshop by Cypriot jewellery brand Ditale Studio

By Eleni Philippou00

It’s probably not what you would expect to land in your inbox from a local handcrafted jewellery brand but nonetheless, Ditale Studio will host a business workshop this month all about discovering entrepreneurial potential.

Besides creating simplistic and slow-fashion jewellery, Ditale Studio has recently also undertaken another craft, that of supporting fellow entrepreneurs to start their own businesses or reach out to a different audience.

Since September 2019, Maria Neocleous, the founder and designer of the studio, is teaming up with small business owners, to help create a direction for their business, a process that usually takes them three months.

In this spirit, Ditale is holding a workshop next week for everyone who has a business idea or already has a full time or part-time business and wants to gain some clarity or up-level their life and business. “It’s a holistic approach for small business owners or people who want to start earning money from their hobby,” says Maria.

“If you are a creative person who needs a plan about starting a business join us on Saturday, March 14 at Arabica Coffee House, Nicosia from 10am to 2pm.”

The workshop will cover topics such as getting in the right mindset for success and find the ‘why’ behind your idea, defining your brand name and what your brand communicates to the world, finding your niche and target audience and fine-tuning your online presence.

 

Ditale Studio Business Workshop

Workshop for small business owners. March 14. Arabica Coffee House, NIcosia. 10am-2pm. €60. Limited availability. Tel: 99-304364

 



