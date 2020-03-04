March 4, 2020

Education ministry suspends trips to high-risk countries for coronavirus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announced that no student or teachers’ trips would be carried out in countries classified as high risk concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement is in line with the travel advice issued by the foreign ministry, he said.

He said this did not concern trips to Greece at the moment, without ruling out the possibility of things changing according to developments.

Concerning other activities abroad, such the Erasmus exchange programme and international school competitions, the minister said that it would be best to avoid any leisure trips but work trips could take place provided that all precautionary measures are taken.

“In general, I would say that prudence is necessary without any unnecessary fear or exaggeration,” he added.

Prodromou said the education ministry is in daily consultations with the health and foreign ministries and follows the latest instructions issued on the matter.



