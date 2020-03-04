March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Either close them all, or none at all

By CM Reader's View00
The Ledra Palace crossing

It’s plain daft closing just half the crossings, either close them all or not close them at all.

It proves that all the President is interested in, is his public image by looking as if he is doing something about the situation.

If he was interested in stopping the possible spread of virus he would have done the job properly which includes stopping flights from Italy.



