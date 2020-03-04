March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Energy minister in self-quarantine after Italy trip

By Evie Andreou00

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis has placed himself in quarantine for 14 days after a trip to Italy, it emerged on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos told Alpha TV that the minister is in self-isolation after returning from a trip to northern Italy which is on the list of high-risk areas as regards the coronavirus.

Reports said that though none of them has exhibited any symptoms, the minister’s family is also in self-isolation.

According to the latest travel advice issued by the foreign ministry, due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus around the world, residents of Cyprus should avoid travelling to countries/regions with a high number of cases and generally avoid non-essential travel.

Among the most affected areas are China (especially Hubei province), Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Italy (northern Italy – Lombardy-Milano, Veneto-Venice, Emilia-Romagna-Bologna and Piedmont-Torino regions) and Singapore.

Persons who come from or visited these countries are requested to have a check-up upon arrival to Cyprus. For those who do not have any symptoms, the Ministry of Health recommends that they avoid contact with other people and crowded places.

In case they experience symptoms such as acute respiratory infection (fever, cough or sore throat, shortness of breath) within 14 days after their arrival, they are advised to stay at home and call immediately the helpline 1420.

 

 



