March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

Flammable sprays should not be sold to the public

By CM Reader's View00

Last year 3 tonnes (one full truck), with the help of 23 volunteers (who did their best) and collected as much as possible. That was not even 10% of the total quantity of recyclables discarded on that day, which means that up to 27 tonnes (or nine full trucks) were sent to the landfill.

Also not all carnival sprays are flammable and those that are shouldn’t be sold to the wider public by law (more specifically, the REACH EU regulation on hazardous substances).

Somehow they are still out there, every year, freely being sold by street vendors (not regular shops).

Also, flammable sprays must not be used by non professionals, not to mention children! If a fire starts, don’t say Friends of the Earth didn’t warn you – or the authorities for that matter!

AnK

Friends of the Earth complains of carnival litter



