March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM in Skopje to discuss Cyprus, migration and East Med developments

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is on an official visit to North Macedonia, where he is expected to discuss the Cyprus issue, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration and bilateral relations.

According to a written statement by the foreign ministry, this is the first official visit after Nicosia and Skopje established diplomatic relations, last August.

During his one-day visit, Christodoulides will hold a tete-a-tete meeting with his counterpart from North Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, and will later have consultations in the presence of the delegations of both sides.

Among other things, Christodoulides and Dimitrov are expected to discuss bilateral relations and ways to promote cooperation on various areas, in particular trade and economic relations, EU-North Macedonia relations and the European prospects of the Western Balkans, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, migration in light of the latest developments, the Cyprus issue as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

After their meeting, the two foreign ministers are expected to address the media.

Earlier in the afternoon, Christodoulides will also have separate meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski, and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

