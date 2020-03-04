March 4, 2020

Frederick University at the forefront of maritime training

The department of maritime transport & commerce of Frederick University has recently formed an advisory board, comprising of select industry leaders with recognised contributions to the Cyprus maritime community and the wider economy. The insights gained will inform the academic curriculum, research programmes and skills profile of the graduates, aiming to prepare the next generation of professionals for the challenges the industry experiences today and anticipates for the future.

During their first meeting, Professor Eleni Hadjiconstantinou, dean of school of business and law at Frederick University, in her introductory presentation, welcomed all participants and emphasized that “the role of the advisory board  is to provide strategic advice to the University’s maritime transport & commerce department, by reviewing its operations in teaching, research and outreach, annually, against the stated objectives of the Department, taking into account new trends, innovations, developments, government and industry needs.” Professor Hadjiconstantinou explained that “the advisory board is expected to increase the effectiveness of the department’s current engagement with business and the maritime industry, nationally and internationally. Frederick University is one of the first providers of maritime education in Cyprus and the department has shown a rapid development over the years having strong links with the industry.”

Angelos Menelaou, head of the department, added that Frederick University was involved in more than 200 research programmes the past decade, while in 2019 it was involved in 31 new research programmes with a budget of over €28 million. He said that the department’s vision is to become one of the world’s leading maritime educational providers and to produce competent professionals via the academic and specialised professional programmes.

 



