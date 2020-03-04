Free walking tours around Paphos old town from Thursday

Free guided walking tours will get underway in Paphos from Thursday, organised by the Paphos regional board of tourism.

The aim is part of a wider plan to enrich the tourist experience of visitors during off-peak months and the ‘meet the locals’ walk is carried out by a incensed tour guide, according to the local tourism board.

“Participants get to explore the area around the heart of the old town and the aim is to raise the profile of specific parts, as well as the less well-known neighbourhoods and highlight the projects implemented when Paphos became the cultural capital of Europe 2017,” a Paphos tourism spokesman said.

The two-and-a-half-hour walk will take place in March and April 2020 and get underway every Thursday at 9.30am. Participants will meet at the Agora (market) bus stop. It concludes at the tourist information office on Makarios Avenue.

The walk will take in the fruit market and then pass by Ayia Sofia / mosque and then onto Ibrahim’s Khan and the Markideio theatre, the old electricity power plant of ‘palia ilektriki’, Attikon cultural centre and onto Kennedy square.

There will also be an opportunity to explore the renovated square of Paphos town hall, the memorial column of 28th of October 1940,the public library and other neoclassical buildings.

Participants will then stroll on to Moussalas, Agios Theodoros Metropolitan Church and the Ethnographical museum. The tour will then take in the pedestriansed shopping area and finish up at the local tourist office.

The tour is being promoted with the tagline: “Look, listen, scent, touch and taste at the Paphos old town. ”There will also be free time for shopping or further walking and reservations should be made 24 hours in advance, he added.

Paphos old town is being actively promoted by the local tourism board and other interested parties to encourage more people to visit the area, which has recently been upgraded.

In 2015, President Anastasiades announced €60m worth of projects for Paphos, which included the regeneration of the traditional shopping centre and Kennedy Square, the upgrading of the Markideio Theatre, and connecting and enhancing the squares of October 28, Kosti Palama and Dionysios Solomos around the town hall.

Most of the upgrading is finished, but some work, including one of the main approach roads, which runs around the old town and market is currently closed to traffic, and work is ongoing.

Numerous new stores have moved into the area, but some say they are struggling and visitor numbers need to increase dramatically. Artisan shops, cafés, bars, and restaurants are all being established in the area.

Previous, similar tours of Paphos old town organised by the tourism board have proved successful.

Reservations and information is available from the offices of the Paphos regional board of tourism or tel : 26811500 / 26932841 or email [email protected], www.visitpafos.org.cy and on Facebook Pafos region.