March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Greta Thunberg calls new EU climate law ‘surrender’

By CyprusMail01

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the new climate law put forward by the European Commission on Wednesday (March 4) to make the EU’s 2050 net zero emissions target legally binding was “surrender.”



