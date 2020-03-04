March 4, 2020

Group wants all crossings closed, announces protest for Friday

A group, which said it had no political affiliations, on Wednesday demanded the permanent closure of all crossing points to the north and announced a protest at Ledra Street this Friday.

In a written statement, the Initiative Group, called on all ‘Greeks of Cyprus’ to demand the immediate and permanent closure of all crossing points to the north at 7.30pm on Friday at the Ledra Street checkpoint.

One of the “dangers that lie ahead” with the movement to and from the occupied areas, is illegal immigration, the group said.

The group said it has no political affiliations, adding that the crossings supported the occupation regime financially, as well as recognised the breakaway state.

The group’s reaction followed a demonstration last Saturday by pro-reunification supporters against the government’s decision to temporarily close four out of seven crossing points the previous day.

President Nicos Anastasiades said the decision for the temporary closure of the crossing points i#at Ledra, Lefka, Astromeritis, and Dherynia was made to protect citizens from the spreading of the coronavirus and that reactions were unjustified.

 

 



