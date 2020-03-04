March 4, 2020

If you borrow money, you have to pay it back with interest

‘We had a rotten banking system that did not follow correct lending practices and people ended up with NPLs ‘ .

I would have thought that ‘lending practices‘ have been the same since time immemorial, fundamentally if you borrow money you pay it back with interest .

Syllouris pulling the old ‘flim flam , misdirection, smoke and mirrors ‘ ploy with a dollop of the standard ‘blame beloved of politicians ‘it’s the banks fault and the former Bank Governors fault’, never the people with the actual NPLs .

ab

‘No plot to prevent PEPs list being published’



