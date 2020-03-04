March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Man arrested in Syrian migrant case

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of helping bring over 101 people from Syria to Cyprus by boat from Turkey.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to be remanded.

A boat carrying 101 people including 43 minors and four pregnant women arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday having set off from Turkey the previous night.

It had had been spotted by coastal radars at around 11.30am five nautical miles off Cape Greco in Famagusta. Marine police boats were dispatched to the area and accompanied the vessel to a fishing shelter in Protaras for processing.

The passengers were examined for Covid-19 symptoms before they were put on buses that carried them to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

The pregnant women were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the Syrians had set off from Mersin, having paid €4,000 each for the trip to Cyprus.



