March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
FA Cup

Man City and Leicester through to FA Cup quarter-finals

By Leo Leonidou00
Sergio Aguero has now scored 254 goals in all competitions for Man City (367 appearances), one more than Wayne Rooney managed during his time at Man United (253 goals in 553)

Sergio Aguero’s second-half goal proved enough for holders Manchester City to beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 1-0, but they made hard work of reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It looked like a practice game at times for Pep Guardiola’s side at Hillsborough but they struggled to convert their overwhelming superiority into goals.

Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy were both denied by the woodwork before Aguero finally made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute courtesy of an error by keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Leicester City beat Birmingham City 1-0 to book their place in the last eight — Ricardo Pereira’s late header sealing a tight Midlands derby.

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City were playing extra time after their fifth-round tie ended 1-1.



