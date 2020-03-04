March 4, 2020

National Council to convene Thursday

By George Psyllides00
The national council will convene on Thursday morning to discuss Varosha, migration, and measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 10am.

The council will be briefed by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on the measures put in place by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the agenda, party leaders will also be briefed on the Cyprus problem and more specifically on the matter of Varosha, in light of Turkish intentions to open the area for settlement.

Party leaders will also discuss migration and the increased flows towards Cyprus.

President Anastasiades is expected to hear the views of the political parties on these issues.

 



