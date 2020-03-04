March 4, 2020

Police issues Viber scam warning

Police on Wednesday issued a warning to the public after a new scam was reported by users of Viber, a smartphone call and messaging app.

The Cybercrime bureau said they have received complaints from users who were called from people pretending to work at different Cypriot banks and asking for personal data.

The police urged the public not to respond to these calls, not to divulge any personal information to the scammers and to report the scams to the website cyberalert.cy.



