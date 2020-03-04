March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police widen search for missing Syrian man

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A police search for a missing man was widened in the area of Erimi in the Limassol district on Wednesday for 31-year-old Syrian national Ahmed Zaidan, who has been missing since February 14.

Police believe he might have been abducted and killed.

According to Limassol CID’s Ioannis Sotiriades “evidence show that he might have been the victim of foul play.”

A 35-year-old man, believed to be connected to the case, was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday.

Police on Wednesday morning were tipped off that two people had been spotted carrying a man towards the boot of a car in Erimi. One of them was reportedly carrying a gun.

Sotiriades said the informant was under the impression the pair were threatening Zaidan.

He added that police were currently investigating the area where the man was last seen and taking testimonies from possible eyewitnesses.

However, he added that these might be affected by the fact that several days had already passed since the alleged abduction.



