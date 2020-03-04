March 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wanted man arrested in the north

By Staff Reporter00
Giorgos Christodoulou

Turkish Cypriots have arrested a 43-year-old man wanted by the Republic in connection with a drugs-related case, reports said on Wednesday.

Reports said Giorgos Christodoulou Zavrantonas fled to the occupied areas months ago after learning he would be arrested.

Zavrantonas has a lengthy criminal record, including a murder attempt and a shooting.



Staff Reporter

